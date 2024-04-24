Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 2,776 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $499,469.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $499,469.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,461.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.90. 714,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.95. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

