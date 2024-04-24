ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

ECN Capital Price Performance

ECN stock opened at C$1.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$492.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 134.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.97%. The firm had revenue of C$34.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.1698944 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.89 per share, with a total value of C$377,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 400,100 shares of company stock valued at $721,019. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

