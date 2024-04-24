First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Truist Financial

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.88% from the company’s previous close.

FFIN has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

FFIN stock opened at $30.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 160,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

