Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $21.48

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.48, but opened at $20.98. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 62,603 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 14,252.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 488,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 484,998 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 362.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 202,991 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 123,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

