Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.87. 3,229,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,265. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,375 shares of company stock valued at $25,530,859. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

