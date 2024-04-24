Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 333 shares.The stock last traded at $32.45 and had previously closed at $30.36.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 6.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.74 million for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.