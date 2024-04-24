Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $9.17

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Horizen has a market cap of $136.76 million and $6.91 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $9.17 or 0.00014249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00055314 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00036075 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,919,344 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

