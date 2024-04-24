Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Trimble by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 951,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,645,000 after acquiring an additional 171,637 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Trimble by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 5,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 386,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,576,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

TRMB stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $59.21. 352,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,521. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,519. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

