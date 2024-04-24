Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Price Target Increased to GBX 210 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microlise Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LON:SAAS traded up GBX 3.45 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 169.95 ($2.10). 7,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,136. Microlise Group has a 1 year low of GBX 88.04 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 178 ($2.20). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 142.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £197.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16,995.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Microlise Group alerts:

Microlise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microlise Group’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

About Microlise Group

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microlise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microlise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.