Private Management Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Bausch Health Companies worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 23,987,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,177,000 after buying an additional 3,931,234 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,086,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,667,000 after buying an additional 7,303,015 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,530,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,487,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,429,000 after buying an additional 175,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.56. 1,965,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,533. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 5,147.48% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

