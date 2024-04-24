Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Clorox by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $147.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,693. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.23. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 761.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.63.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

