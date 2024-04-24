SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AM Squared Ltd raised its stake in Datadog by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $3.70 on Wednesday, hitting $130.14. 388,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,103. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,053.67 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $138.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.60.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,166,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,686,293.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,166,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,660,577.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 182,593 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,807.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 735,984 shares of company stock worth $94,617,681. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

