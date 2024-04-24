Star Group, L.P. (SGU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on May 8th

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1725 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Star Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of NYSE SGU opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. Star Group has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $403.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

