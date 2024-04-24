The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 264.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,030 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of J. M. Smucker worth $9,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $117.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $159.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

