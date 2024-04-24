Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.6 %

UHS stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.90. 1,108,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.92. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $183.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

