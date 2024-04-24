Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,170 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $15,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 131.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,373,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,156 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 872,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,397,000 after purchasing an additional 309,804 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 621,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,723,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 517,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,483,000 after buying an additional 46,804 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 112,392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 365,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 365,274 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

EWY traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $63.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.57. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $68.20.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

