Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,117 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 222,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 53,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

GILD traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $66.87. 5,104,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,266,601. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.46. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.90 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

