Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,865.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.30. 10,740,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,795,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

