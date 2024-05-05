CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CPSH opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

