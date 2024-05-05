DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DXCM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $128.37 on Wednesday. DexCom has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Research analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,004 shares of company stock valued at $25,610,270. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,348 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5,791.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,574,000 after purchasing an additional 456,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

