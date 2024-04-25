CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Increased to $228.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $226.00 to $228.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock’s previous close.

CME has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

Shares of CME traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.36. 954,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,819. CME Group has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.73 and a 200 day moving average of $211.93.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,867,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

