Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC raised Danaher from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.00.

Get Danaher alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %

DHR stock opened at $250.41 on Wednesday. Danaher has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $185.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 3.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Danaher by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Danaher by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.