Eight Capital Raises Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$14.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.06.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 0.5 %

HBM stock opened at C$10.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.46 and a twelve month high of C$11.05. The company has a market cap of C$3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.681388 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

