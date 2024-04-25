Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 116 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 784.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after buying an additional 35,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

AVAV opened at $157.99 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.24 and a 12-month high of $184.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.43.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

