LCX (LCX) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week

LCX (LCX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, LCX has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. LCX has a total market cap of $223.99 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
LCX Token Profile
LCX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights.
Buying and Selling LCX
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars.
