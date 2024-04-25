Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (MGYR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MGYR stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737. Magyar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $74.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

