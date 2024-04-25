Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $3.29 Million in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Black Hills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 564.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

NYSE:BKH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.20. 360,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,609. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

