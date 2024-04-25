Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$77.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.86.

TSE MRU traded up C$0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$70.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. Metro has a twelve month low of C$65.43 and a twelve month high of C$78.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.61.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.63 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.2576393 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

