Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Trimmed by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,596 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Moderna by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Moderna by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $108.85 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $142.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,358,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,954 shares of company stock worth $11,533,976. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

