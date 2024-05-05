QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.09.

QS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $212,486.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 194,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,775 over the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. CWM LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 357,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

NYSE QS opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

