Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 141.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,004 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1,865.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $45,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.88. 4,255,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,811,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.56. The company has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

