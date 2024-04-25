OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.070- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. OSI Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to above $8.07 EPS.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

OSIS traded down $9.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $144.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.26.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSIS. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $1,953,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,334.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

