458 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after acquiring an additional 123,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 461,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,844,000 after acquiring an additional 73,564 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 459,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after acquiring an additional 28,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock opened at $660.34 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $778.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $683.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $607.16.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,917,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total value of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,917,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,357,479 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

