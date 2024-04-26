Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Cuts Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 59,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $235.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.79. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $261.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total transaction of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.33, for a total value of $3,724,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,282.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,990 shares of company stock worth $32,239,641 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.