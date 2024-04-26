Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,409 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Premier worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,013,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,067 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 7,070.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 624,357 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 56.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,811,000 after acquiring an additional 532,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Premier by 61.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 471,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Price Performance

Premier stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.38. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $33.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.55 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PINC

Premier Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.