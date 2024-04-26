Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.4 %

GPK opened at $27.30 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

