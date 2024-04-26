ATB Capital Raises Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$21.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday. Paradigm Capital raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.17.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARE

Aecon Group Trading Down 0.6 %

ARE traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 219,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,537. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.42 and a 1-year high of C$17.40.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.7603047 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stuart Lee acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.33 per share, with a total value of C$114,310.00. In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti acquired 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,299.17. Also, Director Stuart Lee acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.33 per share, with a total value of C$114,310.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.