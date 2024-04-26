Bailard Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HII. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,511,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 544,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,896,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.57. 29,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,337. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.