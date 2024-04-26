Bailard Inc. Purchases 1,275 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.49. 3,837,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,875,471. The company has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

