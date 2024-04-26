Bailard Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bailard Inc. cut its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHA stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 175,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,357. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

