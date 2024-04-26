Bailard Inc. Sells 4,943 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 7.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 1,985.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Vontier stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,778. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

