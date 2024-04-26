Bfsg LLC Acquires Shares of 570 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,781,000 after buying an additional 873,269 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,595,000 after buying an additional 732,115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,504,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,843,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,084,000 after purchasing an additional 430,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after purchasing an additional 367,328 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

