Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 778.6% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BCSAW opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.25.
Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
