Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 778.6% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCSAW opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.