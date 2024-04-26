Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
BOWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bowlero from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Bowlero
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOWL. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Bowlero in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bowlero by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bowlero by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 284,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,054 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bowlero Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:BOWL opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. Bowlero has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $15.47.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $305.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Bowlero will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
Bowlero Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Bowlero’s payout ratio is currently 122.22%.
Bowlero Company Profile
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bowlero
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.