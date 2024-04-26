Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

BOWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bowlero from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $1,123,998.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,040,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOWL. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Bowlero in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bowlero by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bowlero by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 284,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,054 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BOWL opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. Bowlero has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $305.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Bowlero will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Bowlero’s payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

