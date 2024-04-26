California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 24,236 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,236 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.31% of Rollins worth $65,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Rollins by 14.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $1,617,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rollins by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares during the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $9,547,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $44.28 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.06.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

