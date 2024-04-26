California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 592 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $56,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.4% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 59,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total transaction of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $77,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total transaction of $1,290,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,869,150.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,990 shares of company stock valued at $32,239,641. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $235.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

