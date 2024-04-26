Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,014 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $38.46. 12,667,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,740,629. The firm has a market cap of $152.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

