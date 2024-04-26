Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $121.00 to $136.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amphenol traded as high as $120.22 and last traded at $120.13, with a volume of 326775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.01.

APH has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

