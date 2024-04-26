Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up 3.4% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.3 %

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,820. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average is $56.78.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.