Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 1,645 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises about 2.2% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.48. 536,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,323. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average is $76.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

